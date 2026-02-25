Iran says students must respect 'red lines' after protests

Videos of students outside multiple universities in the capital on Tuesday showed crowds chanting against the clerical authorities, with many images blurred or only showing hands to hide identities.



"Authorities continue to terrorise the population," as the country reels from last month's crackdown, said Human Rights Watch researcher Bahar Saba in a report released Tuesday.



"Arrests continue and detainees face torture, coerced 'confessions', and secret, summary, and arbitrary executions," she said.



A resident in Tehran told an AFP journalist outside the country he didn't think the campus protests would extend beyond big universities because "most people are still terrified of the brutality of the regime".



He joined the mass protests "due to moral responsibility", he said, but added that he thought "most people won't (join now) because of ... the fear of brutal oppression and hope in Trump", referring to a possible US strike.