Iran-US talks expected on Thursday despite fears of strikes

PROTESTS

Iran has previously said that quickly striking a deal is in its interests if it means relief from sanctions that have hamstrung its economy, which contributed to protests late last year over the high cost of living.



Those demonstrations quickly expanded into mass anti-government protests that marked one of the largest challenges to the Islamic Republic's leadership in years, prompting a deadly crackdown by authorities that saw thousands killed, according to rights groups.



On Sunday, Iranian students gathered for fresh pro- and anti-government rallies commemorating those killed following similar gatherings the day before.



Local and diaspora media outlets reported demonstrations at multiple Tehran universities, with some participants waving the flag of Iran's deposed monarchy, and others chanting "death to the shah", who was toppled by the 1979 Islamic revolution.



Trump had initially cheered on the protesters, threatening to intervene on their behalf amid the crackdown, but his threats soon shifted to Iran's nuclear programme.



Voicing their support for the protests, several Iraq-based Kurdish-Iranian groups announced on Sunday that they were forming a political coalition to unite against Iran's Islamic system.



The main goals of the alliance, a joint statement said, are "the struggle to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran, and to achieve self-determination for the Kurds".