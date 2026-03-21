Impact in Jerusalem Old City after Iran missile warning

JERUSALEM: A blast left a crater in a hillside just inside Jerusalem's Old City on Friday (Mar 20), spraying debris across a road, after a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran.



AFP journalists at the scene saw the damage just a few hundred metres from Jerusalem's revered holy sites of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.



Police cordoned off the site in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City shortly after several loud blasts had rocked the centre of Jerusalem.



"We heard a huge boom and debris was thrown about 15 metres," Schimon Elkayam, 44, told AFP, holding fragments of stone in his hands and expressing concern that the Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities were now all being targeted.



The Israeli military wrote on X "the Old City in Jerusalem, right near the Temple Mount, was impacted by Iranian missile fragments".



Israeli Old City police commander Dvir Tamim said the blast was caused by a "missile impact and not interceptor fragments".



He said a bomb squad was checking to verify "what kind of missile" it was.



A later statement from the Israeli police said that the "warhead that fell ... contained dozens of kilogrammes of explosives".

AFP could not independently verify whether it was a direct hit by a missile or fragments that fell after an interception.