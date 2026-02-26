Iran promises flexibility at nuclear talks amid threat of US strikes

GENEVA: Iran pledged to show flexibility at indirect talks with the United States on their longstanding nuclear dispute on Thursday (Feb 26), with Tehran under pressure to agree to a deal or face US military strikes.

The third round of talks in Geneva, which began on Thursday morning, will discuss Iran's nuclear programme against the backdrop of a huge US military buildup in the Middle East ordered by President Donald Trump.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Iran's refusal to discuss its ballistic missile programme was a "major problem" that would have to be addressed eventually, as the missiles were "designed solely to strike America" and pose a threat to regional stability.

"If you can't even make progress on the nuclear programme, it's going to be hard to make progress on the ballistic missiles as well," Rubio told reporters in Saint Kitts.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told Press TV on Thursday that the negotiations would focus solely on nuclear topics and the lifting of sanctions, and said Tehran goes into them with "seriousness and flexibility".