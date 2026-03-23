‘War has no benefit for anyone’: Iraq’s Kurdistan region hit by rising prices, instability amid Iran conflict

KURDISTAN REGION, Iraq: As the conflict in Iran drags on, its economic ripple effects are being felt well beyond its borders, with neighbouring Iraq among the hardest hit.

In the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, businesses and households alike are grappling with rising prices, disrupted supply chains and deepening uncertainty – all of which are making daily life increasingly difficult.

The region’s fragile economy, heavily reliant on oil revenues, has been particularly vulnerable to the ongoing instability.

Small businesses in the regional capital Erbil are already feeling the strain. Owners say the cost of goods has surged, while access to supplies has become increasingly unpredictable.