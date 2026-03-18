Iran strikes Tel Aviv with cluster warheads in retaliation for killing of security chief

DUBAI: Iran targeted Tel Aviv with missiles carrying cluster warheads in what it said was retaliation for Israel's assassination of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday (Mar 18).

Israel has said that Iran has repeatedly used cluster warheads, which disperse into multiple smaller explosives mid-air and spread over a wide area, making them difficult to intercept. The attack on densely populated Tel Aviv overnight on Tuesday killed two people, bringing the death toll in Israel from the war to at least 14.

In Iran, a projectile hit an area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, though it caused no damage or injuries, Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for maximum restraint during the conflict to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.

Israel and the US have said preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapons programme was one of the goals of the attacks they launched more than two weeks ago, which killed the country's supreme leader and many other top officials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the repercussions of the war will be felt globally and "will hit all", "regardless of wealth, faith, or race".

"A rising number of voices - (including) European and US officials - exclaim that the war on Iran is unjust. More members of the international community should follow suit," he said on X.