Israel confirms remains returned are officer Goldin killed in 2014 Gaza war

JERUSALEM: Israel said the remains it received on Sunday from Hamas were those of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, an Israeli officer killed more than a decade ago in the 2014 Gaza war.

Goldin was be the 24th deceased hostage whose remains have been returned by Hamas since the start of the ceasefire on October 10 that has halted the latest war in Gaza, which broke out in October 2023.

"After the identification process was completed... IDF (Israeli Defence Force) representatives informed the family of the fallen hostage Lieutenant Hadar Goldin that their loved one has been returned to Israel and his identification has been finalised," the prime minister's office said.

"After 11 long and painful years, too long, Lt. Hadar Goldin, a hero of Israel, has today been returned to his homeland," President Isaac Herzog wrote on X.

Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, handed over the remains earlier on Sunday, saying it had found them in a tunnel in Rafah the day before.