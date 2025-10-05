Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians pin hopes on Trump's peace plan

GAZA: Israeli planes and tanks pounded areas across the Gaza Strip overnight and on Sunday (Oct 5), destroying several residential buildings, witnesses said, as Palestinians desperately awaited implementation of a United States plan to end the war.

US President Donald Trump, who had called for an end to the bombing, said on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Israel had agreed to an "initial withdrawal line" inside Gaza and that "when Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective".

The Israeli escalation comes as Egypt prepares to host delegates from Hamas, Israel, the US and Qatar to kick off talks over the implementation of the most advanced effort yet to halt the conflict.

SENSITIVE ISSUES

Hamas had drawn a welcoming response from Trump on Friday by saying it accepted certain key parts of his 20-point peace proposal, including ending the war, Israel's withdrawal and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives.

But the group has left some issues subject to further negotiation, as well as questions unanswered, such as whether it would be willing to disarm, a key demand from Israel to end the war.

"Progress would depend on whether Hamas would agree to the map, which shows the Israeli army would remain in control of most of the Gaza Strip," said a Palestinian official, close to the talks.

"Hamas may also ask for a strict timetable for the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The first phase of talks will determine how things are going to proceed," he told Reuters, asking not to be named.