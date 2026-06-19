Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: US official

WASHINGTON: A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began at 4pm local time (9pm, Singapore time) on Friday (Jun 19), a senior US official told Reuters.

“Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” the official said on background, adding that negotiators for the US and Qataris worked out the deal with help from Iran.

“We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.”

A senior Israeli official confirmed the ceasefire.

"We are in a ceasefire, if Hezbollah does not attack us, then we are not in wartime," the official said, adding that Israel would be keeping its forces in southern Lebanon.



The Israeli military said its forces would stay in the "buffer zone" as long as its citizens are under Hezbollah threat.



Two Hezbollah sources confirmed with Reuters that the militant group had implemented the truce.

"As soon as we got word of the ceasefire, we applied it on our end," they said.

OVERNIGHT ESCALATION

Fighting had earlier escalated sharply between Israel and Hezbollah in south Lebanon overnight, with 21 people reported killed in Israeli strikes and four Israeli soldiers killed in one of the deadliest attacks by the Iran-backed group during this war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday vowed to "extract a very heavy price" from Hezbollah for the killing of the four soldiers.

Israel's far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, both lynchpins in Israel's coalition government, issued blistering calls for revenge after the Israeli military announced the death of the four soldiers.

"For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn," wrote Ben-Gvir in a post on X. His ally Smotrich wrote that it was time to "open the gates of hell".

Paris urged Washington to put pressure on Israel to stop hostilities in Lebanon, where the intensifying violence strained an interim deal between the United States and Iran halting the broader Middle East war.

The deal requires the United States, Iran, and their allies to declare an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Violence abated significantly earlier this week, but has since picked up.