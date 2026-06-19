Israel hits Lebanon with deadly strikes, says four of its troops killed

BEIRUT: At least 18 people were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Friday (Jun 19), Lebanon's health ministry said, while the Israeli military said four soldiers were killed in one of the deadliest single incidents since the latest escalation began.

The Lebanese health ministry said intensive airstrikes since midnight had hampered rescue and evacuation efforts, reporting a preliminary toll of 18 dead and 33 wounded that was expected to rise.

Residents and Lebanese media said airstrikes and shelling hit several towns in the Nabatieh district overnight and into early Friday, in what Lebanon's state news agency NNA described as one of the heaviest bombardments in recent weeks.

Israel said the strikes targeted what it described as Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure across several areas of southern Lebanon and were carried out in response to repeated ceasefire violations by the Iran-backed group.

The military losses were the first Israel has suffered since a US-Iran deal was signed to end the Middle East war.

Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon "fell in combat" along with three other soldiers whose names will be released later, the military said in a statement on Friday.

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that "all of Lebanon must burn" after Israel's military announced the deaths.

"With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not up for bargaining. All of Lebanon must burn," Ben Gvir said in a statement.

Hezbollah said its fighters ambushed an Israeli force advancing near Ali al-Taher hill in southern Lebanon, destroying three Merkava tanks with guided missiles and targeting troops with rocket and artillery fire. The group said clashes were ongoing.

The escalation came a day after Israel published a map showing an expanded military control zone in southern Lebanon and said it would not rule out carrying out attacks beyond it, raising questions over a US-brokered agreement reached on Wednesday to end the US-Israeli war with Iran.