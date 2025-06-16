Israel-Iran clashes escalate, civilians urged to evacuate target areas

BAT YAM, Israel/DUBAI/WASHINGTON: Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday (Jun 15), killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hoped a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders convening in Canada on Sunday would reach an agreement to help resolve the conflict and keep it from escalating.

The Israeli military, which launched the attacks on Friday with the stated aim of wiping out Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate.

"Iran will pay a heavy price for the murder of civilians, women and children," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said from a balcony overlooking blown-out apartments where six people were killed in Bat Yam, a town south of Tel Aviv.

Iran's armed forces told residents of Israel to leave the vicinity of "vital areas" for their safety.

"Do not stay or travel near these critical areas," an Iranian armed forces spokesperson said in a video broadcast by state TV around the time that Iran sent a new barrage of missiles towards Israel.