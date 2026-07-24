Israel launches military operation after deadly clash near Palestinian village

TAL, West Bank: Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed near a Palestinian village on Friday (Jul 24) in a confrontation that added to a growing toll over recent weeks as Israeli settler violence has intensified against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The incident near the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, took place as settler attacks on Palestinian villages have increased sharply since the start of the year, according to figures from the United Nations.

Israel's military said it had received reports that Israeli civilians who were hiking in the area had been attacked near the village, in the so-called Area A of the West Bank, an area under Palestinian Authority civil and security control that Israelis are officially prohibited from entering.

It said a Palestinian man took a weapon from Israeli security personnel from the nearby settlement of Havat Gilad and opened fire, wounding several Israelis before being killed. It said four Palestinians had been killed.

Local Palestinian officials said a large group of Israeli settlers had tried to break into two houses and were then confronted by villagers.

ISRAELI MILITARY PREPARES FOR MAJOR OPERATION

On Friday, Israeli troops set up roadblocks in the area around Tal and Nablus and said they were pursuing individuals involved in the incident. The military said it was preparing for "extensive counterterrorism operational activity in the sector" and had cancelled leave.

Hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearby Palestinian villages should be cleared of their inhabitants and new settlements established nearby to establish security.

"This is our appropriate Zionist answer to terrorists and terrorism, and to the desire to harm our grip on the areas of our country," he said in a statement.