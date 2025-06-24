Israel says it hit Iranian radar, but refrained from other strikes after Trump call

TEL AVIV: Israel acknowledged striking a radar installation near Tehran hours after the start of a ceasefire on Tuesday (Jun 24), in retaliation for Iranian missile launches, but said it had refrained from further attacks beyond that after US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prime minister's office acknowledged the strike in a statement after Trump publicly expressed frustration that Israel had launched strikes on Iran after the ceasefire agreement was reached but before it took effect.

Trump, who had announced the ceasefire overnight, also criticised Israel's plans to respond militarily to an alleged Iranian violation of the ceasefire.

Tehran has rejected accusations that it breached the truce, which was meant to start at 7am Israeli time, and instead said Israel had continued its attacks on Iran for an hour and a half after the ceasefire came into effect.

Netanyahu's office said that Israel had carried out a strike in Tehran targeting Iranian security forces at 3am, four hours before the ceasefire was due to start.

Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington, said that he "didn't like the fact" that Israel had "unloaded" right after reaching the ceasefire.