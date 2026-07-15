Gaza health officials say Israeli airstrike on police station kills 8

GAZA CITY: Gaza's civil defence agency and a hospital said an Israeli airstrike on a police station in northern Gaza killed eight people on Tuesday (Jul 14), including a woman officer.



"Eight martyrs were transferred to Al-Shifa hospital following an Israeli airstrike on a police station" in the western part of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, said the agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas



Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, in the Palestinian territory's north, confirmed to AFP it had received the eight bodies.



In a statement condemning the air strike, Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which controls Gaza's police force, said that the police station chief was among those killed in the airstrike.



In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Israeli military confirmed killing four Hamas militants in the strike.



"In recent months, the terrorists had gathered with the goal of planning and carrying out terror attacks. They were eliminated in order to remove the threat," it said, without elaborating on the remaining four who were killed.



Violence has continued in Gaza despite the ceasefire.



At least 1,110 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.



The Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers in Gaza over the same period, as well as one civilian contractor.