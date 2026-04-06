Israel defence minister says forces hit South Pars petrochemical plant in Iran

DUBAI: Israel’s defence minister said on Monday (Apr 6) that Israel attacked the South Pars petrochemical plant at Assaluyeh.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a video statement that his country had “just carried out a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran, located in Assaluyeh, a central target responsible for about 50 per cent of the country’s petrochemical production”.

Several explosions were heard at Iran's South Pars Petrochemical complex in Assaluyeh, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Monday.

Companies that provide electricity, water and oxygen to Assaluyeh were attacked, but the Pars petrochemical company has not been damaged, reported Tasnim, another local news agency.

It added that the electricity supply to all Assaluyeh petrochemicals units had been cut.

Israel carried out a similar strike on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Zone in southwest Khuzestan province on Saturday, a local Iranian official said, adding that five people were killed.

"At this point, the two facilities, which together account for roughly 85 per cent of Iran's petrochemical exports, have been taken out of operation and are no longer functioning," Katz said.

"This represents a severe economic blow amounting to tens of billions of dollars to the Iranian regime."