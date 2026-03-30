Israeli fire kills five in Gaza and the West Bank, medics say

RAMALLAH, The West Bank: An Israeli air strike killed at least three people in the Gaza Strip on Monday (Mar 30), local health officials said, in the latest round of violence since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect more than five months ago.

Medics said three people were killed and two others wounded when an Israeli plane fired a missile at a group of Palestinians near the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City.

The Israeli military said it had struck and killed members of a Hamas armed cell it had identified in the northern Gaza Strip to remove the threat to its troops operating in the area.

More than 72,000 people have been killed since the war in Gaza started in October 2023. Israel is now also waging a war, alongside the US, against Iran, and is carrying out a new campaign against Hezbollah in which Israeli forces have invaded southern Lebanon.

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite the ceasefire and amid Israel's war with Iran. Health officials in the territory say at least 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the Iran conflict began a month ago.

Hamas and Israel have traded blame for truce violations since October.