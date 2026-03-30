Israeli fire kills six in Gaza and the West Bank, medics say

RAMALLAH, The West Bank: Israeli airstrikes killed at least four people in the Gaza Strip on Monday (Mar 30), local health officials said, in the latest round of violence since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect more than five months ago.

Israeli forces also killed two people in the occupied West Bank in two separate incidents, Palestinian health officials said.

Medics said three people were killed and two others wounded when an Israeli plane fired a missile at a group of Palestinians near the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City.

The Israeli military said it had struck and killed members of a Hamas armed cell it had identified in the northern Gaza Strip to remove the threat to its troops operating in the area.

Later on Monday, another Israeli airstrike killed one person and wounded six others outside a local community kitchen in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, medics said. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war in Gaza began in Oct 2023, local health officials say, following an attack on Israel by Hamas-led gunmen in which some 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies.