Israeli military says it killed Iran Quds Force member in Lebanon

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Thursday (Dec 25) it had killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon who was involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon.

In a statement, the military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, describing him as a key operative in Unit 840 of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

ISRAELI MILITARY IDENTIFIES OPERATIVE

Al-Jawhari was killed in the area of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said, without providing further details about the operation.

He “operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was involved in terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces,” the statement added.