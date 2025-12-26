Israeli military says it killed Iran Quds Force member in Lebanon

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Thursday (Dec 25) it had killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon who was involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon.
In a statement, the military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, describing him as a key operative in Unit 840 of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
ISRAELI MILITARY IDENTIFIES OPERATIVE
Al-Jawhari was killed in the area of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said, without providing further details about the operation.
He “operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was involved in terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces,” the statement added.
STRIKE CONTINUE DESPITE CEASEFIRE
Israel and Iran fought a brief war in June, and Israeli forces have since carried out near-daily strikes in Lebanon. Israel says the operations are aimed at preventing the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities.
A US-backed ceasefire agreed in November 2024 ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The deal calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah, beginning in areas south of the Litani River, near Israel’s border.
There was no immediate comment from Iranian or Lebanese officials on the Israeli claim.