Bethlehem celebrates Christmas again, two years after Gaza war silenced festivities

BETHLEHEM, West Bank: After two years of subdued Christmases, with public celebrations cancelled as the war in Gaza raged, festive activities are returning to Bethlehem.

With a tenuous ceasefire now in place in Gaza, the holy city in the occupied West Bank is cautiously reviving its festive customs – symbolised by the lighting of its iconic Christmas tree in front of the Church of the Nativity on Manger Square on Dec 6.

Bethlehem holds deep religious significance during Christmas. Revered as the birthplace of Jesus, it traditionally draws thousands of pilgrims each December.

That tradition was abruptly halted after the outbreak of war in October 2023, triggered by an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

While officials stress that the situation remains fragile, they say the relative calm has allowed for a limited but meaningful revival of activities that had been scaled back or cancelled in previous years.