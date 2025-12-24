Bethlehem celebrates Christmas again, two years after Gaza war silenced festivities
With a fragile ceasefire now in place in Gaza, the holy city in the occupied West Bank is cautiously reviving its festive customs.
BETHLEHEM, West Bank: After two years of subdued Christmases, with public celebrations cancelled as the war in Gaza raged, festive activities are returning to Bethlehem.
With a tenuous ceasefire now in place in Gaza, the holy city in the occupied West Bank is cautiously reviving its festive customs – symbolised by the lighting of its iconic Christmas tree in front of the Church of the Nativity on Manger Square on Dec 6.
Bethlehem holds deep religious significance during Christmas. Revered as the birthplace of Jesus, it traditionally draws thousands of pilgrims each December.
That tradition was abruptly halted after the outbreak of war in October 2023, triggered by an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.
While officials stress that the situation remains fragile, they say the relative calm has allowed for a limited but meaningful revival of activities that had been scaled back or cancelled in previous years.
FINDING HOPE
The resumption of festivities have brought renewed optimism that stability might slowly return to a region still grappling with deep political and humanitarian challenges.
Father Issa Thaljieh, a Greek Orthodox priest at the Church of the Nativity, believes it is important for Bethlehem to reclaim its role as a beacon of hope.
“We are in a place that’s like (nowhere else) – a place where Jesus was born,” he said. “It's so important … to take hope and strength and power from this place, to continue our lives, live joyfully and to spread the message of peace and love.”
The past two years have taken a heavy toll on the occupied West Bank, where violence has escalated since the Gaza war began, leaving more than 1,000 Palestinians and dozens of Israelis killed.
Bethlehem has also suffered severe economic consequences.
The city relies heavily on tourism, and the prolonged absence of visitors has devastated livelihoods.
More than 85 per cent of residents’ income depends on the sector, said Bethlehem Mayor Maher Canawati, adding that the halt in tourism plunged the city into a “catastrophic” situation.
Despite lingering uncertainty, Canawati said resuming Christmas festivities was essential.
“We are ready to receive everybody, and the hotels are all open,” he said.
“The people are waiting. Restaurants, shops, workshops, and churches and holy sites are also ready to receive everybody.”
REVIVING FESTIVE SPIRIT
Across the city, streets are once again illuminated with colourful lights, while signs announce the return of Christmas bazaars.
For local businesses, survival over the past two years has required perseverance.
Rony Tabash’s family has run a souvenir shop in Bethlehem for nearly a century.
Even during the darkest months, they kept their doors open.
“Even though there were no tourists, we opened the shop every day in hope,” said the owner of Nativity Store.
That determination is beginning to pay off. With celebrations restored, tourists are slowly returning, many reassured by the ceasefire.
“In the last few years, there was a war situation. People were scared. We were scared to come here,” said one visitor.
“But now everything has calmed down, so this is the right time.”