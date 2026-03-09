Israeli strike kills two Palestinians in a car in Gaza, medics say

The Israeli military issued a statement on Sunday about the strike, saying they had killed two Hamas members who they alleged had been preparing to attack Israeli soldiers without providing evidence.



No militant group has claimed any of the men as members.



The Israeli military declined to comment in response to Reuters' request for evidence connecting the men to a potential attack.



Israel and Hamas agreed to a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal that kicked off last October, but violence has continued on a near-daily basis. Both sides have blamed the other for the violation of the truce agreement.



The Gaza health ministry said at least 640 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since October. Israel says four soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.



Gaza has been devastated by more than two years of an Israeli onslaught that killed over 72,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, and left much of the enclave in ruins.



The war was sparked by Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel, where the militants killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.