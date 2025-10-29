Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful attacks' in Gaza

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military on Tuesday (Oct 28) to immediately "carry out powerful attacks" in Gaza after accusing the militant group Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian territory.

A statement by Netanyahu's office said he had ordered the attacks but did not specify the reason. However an Israeli military official said Hamas violated the ceasefire by carrying out an attack against Israeli forces in an area of the enclave that is under Israeli control.

"This is yet another blatant violation of the ceasefire," the official said.

NETANYAHU ACCUSES HAMAS OF VIOLATING CEASEFIRE

Netanyahu earlier accused Hamas of violating the weeks-old agreement by turning over some wrong remains in a process of returning the bodies of hostages to Israel.

Hamas initially said in response to this that it would hand over to Israel on Tuesday the body of a missing hostage found in a tunnel in Gaza. However, Hamas' armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said later it would postpone the planned handover, citing what it said were Israel's violations of the ceasefire.

Israeli media earlier reported an exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment on the reports.

Hamas said it was complying with the ceasefire terms and Netanyahu was looking for excuses to back away from Israel's obligations.