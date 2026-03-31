Japan asks G7 to prepare more measures to stabilise energy markets

TOKYO: Japan called on the Group of Seven wealthy nations and the International Energy Agency to be ready to take further flexible measures to stabilise energy markets if the Iran war drags on, its industry minister said on Monday (Mar 30).

Those actions could include additional coordinated oil stockpile releases at an appropriate time, Ryosei Akazawa told reporters after attending an online meeting with G7 finance ministers, energy ministers and central bank governors.

"In Asia, soaring (energy) prices and supply concerns are becoming increasingly acute, with shortages of fuel and raw materials disrupting global supply chains and potentially having a significant negative impact," he said.

The war on Iran launched by the US and Israel on Feb 28 has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands of people and ​hitting the world economy with the biggest-ever disruption to global energy.

On Monday, Iran described US proposals to end the conflict as "unrealistic, illogical and excessive" and unleashed more missiles on Israel.

In response to the crisis and the resulting supply crunch, a number of countries, notably China, that are dependent upon oil, gas and product imports from the Gulf have implemented export restrictions to shore up local supplies.

Following Monday's meeting, however, the G7 called on countries "to refrain from imposing unjustified export restrictions on hydrocarbons and related products".