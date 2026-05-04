Mysterious world beyond Pluto may have an atmosphere: astronomers

ICE VOLCANOES OR COMET SMASH?

The researchers could not say for sure what created the atmosphere, which is nowhere near thick enough to support life.



But they suggested it could have been made by gas being shot out from the world's interior by erupting ice volcanoes.



Or it could have been kicked up by a comet smashing into the world, which would mean it will gradually disappear.



Jose-Luis Ortiz, a Spanish astronomer not involved in the research who studies dwarf planets beyond Neptune, said the results were interesting, but urged caution.



"I still doubt that it is an atmosphere. We need more data," he told AFP.



An alternative explanation for the observations could be that the object has a ring close to its body, Ortiz said.



Ko Arimatsu acknowledged that he could not rule out "exotic alternatives" to an atmosphere.



However, "a nearly edge-on ring does not seem consistent with the main features of our observations," he added.



Both astronomers called for further observations to reveal more about this strange world -- particularly with the James Webb space telescope.



There have also been suggestions that a dwarf planet called Makemake, which is slightly smaller than Pluto, could have a very thin atmosphere, though some scientists are sceptical.



Last week, NASA administrator Jared Isaacman suggested the US space agency was considering reinstating Pluto as a fully-fledged planet.



Isaacman made the comments while endorsing a proposal to halve NASA's science budget, riling some astronomers, Nature reported.



"It's wild to 'make Pluto a planet again' while decimating the careers of those of us that study it!" planetary scientist Adeene Denton wrote on Bluesky.