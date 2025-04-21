Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of breaking Easter ceasefire, no extension seen

MOSCOW/KYIV: Russia and Ukraine blamed each other on Sunday (Apr 20) for breaking a one-day Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, with both sides accusing the other of hundreds of attacks and the Kremlin saying there was no order for an extension.

Putin, who sent thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022, ordered his forces to stop all military activity along the front line in the three-year-old war until midnight Moscow time (5am, Singapore time) on Sunday.

Five hours before that expiry, TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying there was no order from Putin to extend the ceasefire. "There were no other commands," Peskov was quoted as saying when asked if it could be prolonged.

In Washington, the State Department said it would welcome an extension of the ceasefire.

Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said Moscow's actions in coming days "will reveal Russia’s true attitude toward US peace efforts and the 30-day full ceasefire proposal".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was pretending to observe the Easter ceasefire, but had in fact continued hundreds of artillery attacks on Saturday night, with more on Sunday.

Russia launched 67 assaults from midnight until 8pm local time (1am, Singapore time) Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favourable PR coverage," Zelenskyy posted.