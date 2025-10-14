British PM Starmer under pressure as voter support rises for Reform UK

LONDON: Barely a year into government, Britain’s Labour Party is already facing a steep decline in popularity, with polls suggesting Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration is swiftly losing ground.

Labour swept to power in July last year on promises of stability and renewal.

But the centre-left party’s perceived failure to deliver on key voter priorities has driven public backlash, according to analysts.

“The public are telling us their three key priorities are: the economy, immigration and healthcare,” said Martin Baxter, founder and CEO of political consultancy and pollster Electoral Calculus.

“They are feeling that the Conservatives didn't deliver on those, and they're probably beginning to feel that Labour haven't delivered on those either, so they're looking for other answers at the moment.”

For a growing number of voters, those answers lie with Reform UK.

The right-wing party - led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage - has become the electorate’s top choice, polling at over 30 per cent.

Founded in its current form in 2021, Reform brands itself as an alternative to the traditional parties and is particularly focused on anti-immigration.

Its rise marks a historic shift in the battle lines of British politics, with immigration emerging as the new battleground issue.