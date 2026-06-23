Hezbollah says Israeli shooting in south Lebanon violates ceasefire

DUBAI: Hezbollah said Israeli forces opened fire on civilians in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (Jun 23) and that the incident was a violation of a ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

The Iran-backed militant group condemned the shooting, which it said had killed two people and injured others, but did not say whether it would take retaliatory action.

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it identified "armed terrorists" close to its soldiers in southern Lebanon.

"The soldiers struck the terrorists ... in order to remove the threat," said the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove immediate threats and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organisation to harm Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," it said.

A truce between the two sides had been ongoing since last Friday, though the Israeli army said it would remain in a "buffer zone" in Lebanon as long as its citizens were under Hezbollah threat.

The conflict had cast a shadow over a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which are seeking a permanent end to a war that began in late February.

Iran had repeatedly said a halt to the war in Lebanon was an integral part of the agreement to end hostilities on all fronts.

Lebanese state media reported that Israeli gunfire killed two men while they were standing near an excavator that was unblocking a road.

In the town of Hadatha, closer to the Israeli border, several residents also came under fire on their way to the local cemetery, the National News Agency said, without mentioning any casualties.

There has been a lull in the fighting between both sides since Saturday evening.

According to the United Nations, Sunday was the first day since the conflict began in early March that peacekeepers in Lebanon reported observing no projectile launches or interceptions.

Still, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that his country's forces retained "full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat to them or to the residents of the north".

Israel and Lebanon, which do not have formal diplomatic relations, have been pursuing direct negotiations in Washington in recent weeks, with a fifth round scheduled for Tuesday.