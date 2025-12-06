Lebanese president, Hezbollah split over expanded talks with Israel

BEIRUT: Lebanon's president on Friday (Dec 5) defended his decision to expand talks with Israel as a way to avoid further violence, but the head of armed group Hezbollah called it a blunder, lifting the lid on divisions at a watershed moment for the country.

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring their ceasefire, a step towards a months-old US demand that the two countries broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.

President Joseph Aoun told visiting representatives of the United Nations Security Council that his country "has adopted the option of negotiations with Israel" and that "there is no going back".

"These negotiations are mainly aimed at stopping the hostile actions carried out by Israel on Lebanese territory, securing the return of the captives, scheduling the withdrawal from the occupied areas, and resolving the disputed points along the Blue Line," Aoun said in a statement on Friday, referring to the UN-mapped line that separates Israel from Lebanon.