Local ambitions for liveable cities in UK grow, amid central government pivot on green promises

BRISTOL: Environmental campaigners in the United Kingdom are worried that the government is going back on green promises that are not universally popular with voters.

Its recent decision to allow more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea has been described as hypocritical, for a country trying to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Despite the changes in opinion at the centre of government, authorities are still rolling out schemes to improve local communities.

They have been drawing inspiration from the popular urban planning concept of "The 15-minute city", where you have everything you need within 15 minutes of your front door.