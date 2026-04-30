UK pledges wider legislation to tackle state-sponsored threats after London stabbings

LONDON: Britain's government on Thursday (Apr 30) said it would introduce new legislation to tackle state-sponsored threats carried out by proxies, after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London in an apparent antisemitic attack on Wednesday.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told Times Radio the government would fast-track legislation which would allow the prosecution of people acting as a proxy of a state-sponsored group under Britain's National Security Act.

The government said the new powers would mean proxies could be dealt with in the same way as foreign intelligence services.

The plans were announced after Wednesday's stabbings, which follow a spate of recent attacks, many involving arson, on Jewish targets in London.

Last October, two people and an attacker were killed after a man drove at a synagogue in the northern English city of Manchester.

Britain's independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, Jonathan Hall, told the BBC the attacks had become "the biggest national security emergency" since 2017, when there was a string of high-profile attacks.