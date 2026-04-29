UK police arrest man after two people stabbed in Jewish area of London: Security group

LONDON: British police arrested a man after two people were stabbed in an area of north London with a large Jewish population, a community organisation said on Wednesday (Apr 29), amid a recent spate of antisemitic attacks in the capital.

The Jewish organisation, Shomrim, said on X that a man was seen running with a knife in Golders Green and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, before its officers detained him.

Police used a taser to stop him, the group added. London's Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons the incident was "deeply concerning".

Pictures from the scene posted online showed the emergency services standing over what appeared to be a victim lying on the street. Shomrim said that the two victims stabbed were being treated.