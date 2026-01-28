Melania Trump urges 'unity' over Minneapolis unrest

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Melania Trump made a rare political intervention Tuesday (Jan 27) as she called for "unity" after federal agents killed two people during immigration raids in Minneapolis.



But in an interview to promote the release of her self-titled documentary this week, the Slovenian-born former model still appeared to put the blame on demonstrators by calling for them to "protest in peace."



Her husband, President Donald Trump, has sought to pivot amid a growing backlash over the killing on Saturday of Alex Pretti, the second person shot dead by immigration agents in Minneapolis this month.



"We need to unify. I'm calling for unity," Melania told "Fox and Friends" when asked for her message about the shootings and the protests in Minneapolis.



The 55-year-old added that President Trump had a "great call" with the Democratic governor of Minnesota and mayor of Minneapolis "and they are working together to make it peaceful and without riots."



"I'm against the violence, so please, if we protest, protest in peace, and we need to unify in these times," she said, speaking against a backdrop of the logo for her movie "Melania."