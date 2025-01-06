Musk says Nigel Farage should step down as leader of Reform UK

LONDON: Elon Musk said Nigel Farage should quit as leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party on Sunday (Jan 5) in an abrupt withdrawal of support by the billionaire for the Brexit campaigner who is trying to shake up the British political establishment again.

"The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes," Musk said on his social media platform X on Sunday, a few hours after Farage described him as a friend who made Reform look "cool".

Musk - a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump - had seemingly backed Farage and posed for a photograph with him last month.