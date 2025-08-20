NATO military leaders to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine

BRUSSELS: NATO military leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday (Aug 20) to discuss Ukraine and the way forward, US and NATO officials said, as Washington and European capitals work out details of what security guarantees might look like for Kyiv.

Ukraine and its European allies have been buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s pledge of security guarantees during a summit on Monday, but many questions remain.

As military planners start to work on what options might exist for security guarantees, Trump ruled out sending US troops into Ukraine but suggested that Washington could provide some type of air support.

US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, who oversees all NATO operations in Europe, will brief chiefs of defence on the results of Trump’s Alaska meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chairman of NATO’s military committee, said there would be a video conference on Wednesday.

“As diplomatic efforts to secure peace in Ukraine progress, looking forward to (Grynkewich’s) update on the current security environment,” Dragone wrote on X.

SECURITY GUARANTEES IN FOCUS

Officials said the talks were taking place under unique circumstances and expected security guarantees to be a central issue.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was expected to attend, though plans could still change.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The British government said the so-called Coalition of the Willing, which met virtually on Tuesday, had agreed that planning teams would meet US counterparts in the coming days to advance security plans for Ukraine.