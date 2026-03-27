Nepal's PM-in-waiting raps first post-election message, urges unity

KATHMANDU: Nepal's rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, set to be sworn in as the new prime minister, issued his first post-election message via a rap song on Thursday (Mar 26), urging unity.



"The strength of unity is my national power," Shah, better known as Balen, sang in the track, which racked up tens of thousands of views within minutes of being released on social media and streaming sites.



"Undivided Nepali, this time, history is being made," the 35-year-old added, singing in Nepali.



The sharply dressed Shah, who usually sports trademark dark sunglasses, has emerged as a symbol of youth-driven political change and will formally become premier on Friday.



His Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won March 5 polls in a landslide, the first elections since a deadly youth-led uprising in September 2025.



At least 77 people were killed in the anti-corruption protests, which began over a brief social media ban but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship.



Shah, who had maintained a public silence since his election victory, delivered a message of solidarity in his track "Jay Mahakaali", named after a powerful Hindu goddess.



"My heart is full of courage, my red blood is boiling; my brothers stand with me, this time we will rise," he sang, over a video of him campaigning for election.



"This time, joy and happiness will burst in every home. Like wood from a green forest, I will break whatever comes. May my breath not run out, I will run like a leopard."