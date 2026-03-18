Commentary: Nepal’s next prime minister won big – it comes with bigger expectations

NEW DELHI: The 35-year-old mayor of Kathmandu is set to become Nepal’s youngest elected prime minister, just six months after his predecessor was ousted following Gen Z protests against nepotism, corruption and poor governance.

Balendra Shah gets described as a former rapper or a rapper-turned-politician in media reports, but it’s more than an eye-catching headline. It’s a strong signal of how he represents voters’ belief that lasting reform would only be possible by supporting an outsider to Nepal’s political establishment.

The people of Nepal delivered a historic mandate on Mar 5 to the youth-backed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), a party founded only in 2022. To the surprise of election pundits and Nepal observers, Mr Shah led RSP to a landslide victory just shy of a two-thirds supermajority. Of the 275 seats up for grabs in parliament, the RSP captured a total of 182 seats – 125 through direct election and an additional 57 via the proportional representation system.

This has never been achieved in its democratic history. Not even the Maoist Centre, the architects of Nepal’s democracy who overthrew the monarchy, were able to accomplish this during the country’s first democratic elections in 2008.