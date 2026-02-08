Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in US to discuss Iran

PRIME MINISTER SEEKS MISSILE CURBS

"The Prime Minister believes any negotiations must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.



Wednesday’s meeting would be the seventh between Netanyahu and Trump since the US president returned to office in January last year.



The pair had been expected to meet on Feb 18, but the talks were brought forward amid the renewed engagement with Iran. A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately comment on why the date was moved up.



Last June, the US joined an Israeli military campaign against Iran's uranium enrichment and other nuclear installations, marking the most direct American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.



Iran retaliated by launching a missile attack on a US base in Qatar.



The US and Israel have repeatedly warned Iran that they would strike again if Tehran pressed ahead with its enrichment and ballistic missile programmes.



World powers and regional states fear that a breakdown in the negotiations would ignite another conflict between the US and Iran that could spill over to the rest of the oil-producing region.



Iran has vowed a harsh response to any strike and has cautioned neighbouring Gulf Arab countries that host US bases that they could be in the firing line if they were involved in an attack.