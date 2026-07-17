Northeast Spain wildfire destroys over 12,000 hectares: Regional authorities

MADRID: A major wildfire that has been raging for two days in northeast Spain has reduced more than 12,000 hectares of land to ash, regional authorities said on Friday (Jul 17), warning of a "very high risk of spreading".

"The night has been very complex, very difficult. At this time, we estimate that the burned area exceeds 12,000 hectares" (29,650 acres), Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, who is responsible for security issues within the regional government of Aragon, told the media.

Spain is still reeling from another fire last week in the southern Andalusia region that killed 13 people - including seven Britons and an American - and destroyed 7,000 hectares, the deadliest such disaster in the country's recent history.

More than 450 firefighters backed by army reinforcements were battling the growing blaze near the city of Zaragoza, in a sparsely populated part of the Aragon region, where five small villages have been evacuated.

Peak temperatures of up to 40°C have hit Aragon in recent days.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is increasing the length, intensity and frequency of extreme heat, which creates favourable conditions for the spread of wildfires and complicates firefighting efforts.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned Tuesday on a visit to fire-devastated Andalusia that Spain was facing a "complicated summer" for wildfires.