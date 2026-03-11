Nurses beyond borders: How UK visa changes are putting a strain on healthcare staff numbers

LONDON: About 25 years ago, Louie Horne left the Philippines to seek work abroad.

She was one of five foreign nurses at her hospital in east England at the time – today, the picture is very different.

In the 2020s, for every United Kingdom-trained nurse joining the national register, an internationally trained nurse joined too, underscoring the health service’s growing reliance on overseas staff.

But the country’s nursing landscape is changing again.

HIGHER VISA FEES

Last year, the UK government tightened entry requirements for overseas nurses to lower record-high net migration numbers. The move shifted resources and recruitment in favour of domestic staff.

Visa fees rose by 7 per cent, and foreign nurses working in the private sector may now have to wait 10 years instead of five to qualify for settled status and live in the UK indefinitely.

Combined with the comparatively lower pay than in countries such as the US, New Zealand and Australia, the changes have made the UK less attractive to foreign nursing talent. Because of that, the number of new international joiners has dropped significantly.

According to quarterly data from the UK’s Home Office, the number of nursing professionals granted visas to the UK fell by 93 per cent – from 26,100 in 2022 to 1,777 in 2025.