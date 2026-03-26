Oil prices slip, stocks rally as Washington, Tehran bicker over talks

Wall Street closed in the green, with the Dow rising 0.7 per cent, the broader-based S&P 500 up 0.5 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq adding 0.8 per cent.



In Europe, London, Frankfurt and Paris closed up just shy of 1.5 per cent ahead.



Asian markets closed with strong gains, led by Tokyo, which won nearly three per cent.



European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said the ECB has several options for dealing with the energy shock, vowing policymakers would not be "paralysed by hesitation."



At its most recent meeting last week, the ECB kept interest rates on hold, while warning of higher inflation and lower growth in the eurozone owing to the war.



However, analysts have raised bets on the central bank hiking borrowing costs as soon as next month to try and keep the lid on an expected surge in consumer prices.