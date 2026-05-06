Stocks rise, oil falls as traders eye earnings, US-Iran ceasefire

In Europe, Paris and Frankfurt ended the day with gains of more than one percent.



London's FTSE 100 index fell 1.4 per cent as traders returned from a UK bank holiday.



The index was weighed by a sharp drop to the share price of banking giant HSBC, whose first-quarter earnings missed expectations as profits were hit by a surprise US$400 million fraud-related charge and economic risks from the Middle East crisis.



Shares in Italian bank UniCredit jumped more than six percent in Milan after it reported a sharp rise in first-quarter net profit.



"First-quarter corporate earnings have largely been robust so far which has helped to sustain global equities despite the uncertain backdrop," said AJ Bell head of markets Dan Coatsworth.



"However, the longer the situation goes on without any sign of a lasting resolution, the harder it will be for investors to remain positive," he added.