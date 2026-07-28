Oil prices slump as US and Iran pause strikes

NEW YORK: Oil prices tumbled Monday (Jul 27) as the United States and Iran paused tit-for-tat strikes, helping most stock markets climb at the start of a week packed with corporate earnings and central bank decisions.

International benchmark Brent fell more than 8 per cent to US$88.36 per barrel as the US and Iran held their fire, handing Gulf shipping and the oil industry a respite.

Donald Trump was "giving talks some space", said the US president's UN envoy.

The US and Iran resumed hostilities earlier this month, breaking a fragile truce, after the Islamic Republic attacked ships passing through Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a pattern of escalation.

Crude prices soared on the flare-up, with Brent breaking back above US$100 a barrel last week for the first time since May.

"Although the situation in the Middle East has calmed, it has not been resolved, and it could make a decline below US$85 per barrel tricky at this stage," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.



David Morrison at Trade Nation said that "investors are hoping that this could be a precursor to a resumption in peace talks".

The calmer situation eased worries about a resurgence in inflation and a fresh round of interest rate hikes, helping lift equity markets Monday.