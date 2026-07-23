Oil soars close to US$100 on fresh Middle East attacks

Main oil contract Brent North Sea surged toward US$100 a barrel on Thursday (Jul 23) as Tehran-backed Houthi rebels targeted Red Sea shipping, raising fears that the Middle East war is widening.

Most Asian stock markets were buoyed by a much-needed bounce for regional tech firms as investor appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) seesaws.

European markets were weaker, with London, Paris and Frankfurt all falling in midday trading.

The dollar firmed against its main rivals.

International oil benchmark Brent soared as much as 5 per cent to above US$98 a barrel after Houthi rebels claimed to have struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

Iran vowed to keep striking the region so long as it remains under attack by US strikes.

"Investors are in a wary mood ... as fresh jitters of worry about the ongoing energy crunch hit sentiment," said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

"With both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea now under increasing pressure, markets are bracing for the possibility that the conflict could disrupt key energy routes, (and) keep oil prices elevated," she added.

The prospect of higher oil prices also raises the prospect of higher inflation and interest-rate hikes, adding to weak sentiment, analysts said.