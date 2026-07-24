US House passes symbolic Iran war rebuke to Trump

"ILLEGAL WAR"

Democratic congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who introduced the resolution, called the vote a "big victory for the vast majority of the American people who want President Trump to end this illegal war."



Democrats have used repeated war powers votes to force Republicans onto the record over the unpopular conflict, arguing that Trump violated the Constitution by launching and sustaining military operations without approval from Congress.



Most Republicans, however, stood by the president.



House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast accused critics of failing to recognize the sacrifice of US troops killed in the conflict and said the operation was bringing a "reckoning" for Iranian attacks.



The Senate narrowly rejected a separate Democratic-led war powers measure soon after the House vote.



"When are Senate Republicans going to stand up? When will they say enough?" Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech.



"The American people are watching. Senate Republicans lose credibility with the American people with every vote they take against ending Trump's war."



War powers votes are usually close, and often depend on attendance. Congress passed a non-binding resolution in June, but Trump dismissed that vote as "poorly timed and meaningless."



The White House has argued that efforts to limit Trump's authority would weaken Washington as it seeks to pressure Tehran.



Democrats and a small number of Republicans say the opposite: that Congress must reclaim its constitutional role over decisions of war and peace.