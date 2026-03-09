Oil shoots higher, shares skid as Middle East conflict drags on

SYDNEY: Share markets nosedived in Asia on Monday (Mar 8) as the inflationary shock from surging oil prices threatened to raise living costs and perhaps interest rates across the globe, while an investor hunger for liquidity kept the United States dollar in demand.
Brent soared 23 per cent to US$114.36 a barrel, the biggest daily gain since at least 1988, which came on top of a 28 per cent rise last week.
US crude shot up a staggering 27 per cent to US$115.11, threatening to push petrol prices quickly skyward.
Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, signalling that hardliners remained firmly in charge in Tehran a week into its conflict with the US and Israel.
That was unlikely to be welcomed by US President Donald Trump, who had declared the son "unacceptable".
With no sign of an end to hostilities in the Middle East and tankers still not daring to cross the Strait of Hormuz, investors were bracing for a long stretch of higher energy costs.
"The global economy remains dependent on the concentrated flow of Mideast oil and natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz," noted Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan.
"The near-term scenario is a near-term spike towards US$120 per barrel followed by moderation as the conflict soon subsides," he added.
"But absent a clear and decisive political resolution, Brent crude oil prices are expected to settle at an elevated US$80 per barrel through mid-year."
Such an outcome could cut global economic growth by an annualised 0.6 per cent for the first half of this year and raise consumer prices by an annual rate of 1 per cent, Kasman said.
He cautioned that a broader and sustained conflict could send oil well above US$120 a barrel and risk a global recession.
All of this was sobering news for Japan, a major importer of oil and gas, knocking the Nikkei down 7.5 per cent on top of a 5.5 per cent drop last week.
South Korea's high-flying market fell closer to earth with a drop of 8.1 per cent, having already shed more than 10 per cent last week.
China is another big oil importer, though it also has a huge stockpile of crude; its blue-chip index fell 2.3 per cent.
China on Monday said inflation had already picked up in February ahead of the current oil spike, with consumer prices rising 1.3 per cent on the year.
This is not necessarily a negative development, given that the country has long struggled with disinflation.
CENTRAL BANKS FACE INFLATION CONUNDRUM
The wave of market selling swept over Wall Street as S&P 500 futures shed 2.1 per cent, while Nasdaq futures dived 2.5 per cent.
Over in Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures both slid 3.2 per cent, while FTSE futures dropped 1.7 per cent.
In bond markets, the risk of rising inflation outweighed safe-haven considerations to shove yields higher globally.
Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose 6 basis points to 4.204 per cent, up from a trough of 3.926 per cent just a week ago.
Interest rate futures slipped as investors feared the risk of higher inflation would make it harder for the Federal Reserve to ease policy, even though disappointing jobs numbers seemed to argue for stimulus.
Data on US consumer prices due on Wednesday is forecast to show the annual pace holding at 2.4 per cent in February.
The Fed's preferred measure of core inflation is out on Friday and is forecast to hold at 3 per cent, well above the central bank's 2 per cent target, and analysts see a risk of an even higher number.
The danger of energy-driven inflation has led markets to wager that the next move in rates from the European Central Bank could be up, possibly as early as June.
For the Bank of England, markets have shifted to pricing just a 40 per cent chance of one more easing, compared with two cuts or more before the Middle East conflict started.
Nervous investors sought the liquidity of dollars while shunning currencies from countries that are net energy importers, including Japan and much of Europe.
"Asia takes the brunt of the sharp escalation in oil prices and there are few places to run and hide," said Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho.
"The dollar has to be the one outperforming, given Japan and Korea's exposures here and the sharp pain that can be expected from Brent at US$107."
The dollar added 0.5 per cent to 158.64 yen, while the euro slipped 0.9 per cent to US$1.1514.
The Australian dollar, often sold as a hedge during periods of market volatility, skidded 0.9 per cent to US$0.6964.
Gold fell 1.8 per cent to US$5,075 an ounce, with dealers speculating that investors were having to book profits made on the metal's long climb to cover losses elsewhere.