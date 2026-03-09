Oil shoots higher, shares skid as Middle East conflict drags on

SYDNEY: Share markets nosedived in Asia on Monday (Mar 8) as the inflationary shock from surging oil prices threatened to raise living costs and perhaps interest rates across the globe, while an investor hunger for liquidity kept the United States dollar in demand.

Brent soared 23 per cent to US$114.36 a barrel, the biggest daily gain since at least 1988, which came on top of a 28 per cent rise last week.

US crude shot up a staggering 27 per cent to US$115.11, threatening to push petrol prices quickly skyward.

Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, signalling that hardliners remained firmly in charge in Tehran a week into its conflict with the US and Israel.

That was unlikely to be welcomed by US President Donald Trump, who had declared the son "unacceptable".