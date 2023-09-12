Opportunities abound for Singapore firms in Africa as countries urbanise and go digital, but challenges remain

SINGAPORE: There are many business opportunities in Africa for Singapore firms including in sectors like the digital economy, manufacturing and sustainability.

However, these come with their own challenges, such as fast-changing regulatory frameworks and foreign currency exchange risks, Mr G Jayakrishnan, executive director for South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Enterprise Singapore, told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Monday (Sep 11).

Companies that have expanded into the continent said that understanding the unique local context is also crucial, including the technological maturity of each country.

Trade between Singapore and Africa grew 15 per cent each year between 2019 and 2022. As of 2021, Singapore companies had invested over S$32 billion (US$23.5 billion) in the continent.