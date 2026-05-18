Pakistan sends new Iranian peace proposal to US

KARACHI: Iran sent a new peace proposal to the United States with terms that appeared similar to offers Washington has previously rejected, although a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday (May 18) that the US had softened its position on some issues.

A Pakistani source confirmed that Islamabad, which has conveyed messages between the sides in the war in the Middle East since hosting the only round of peace talks last month, had shared the latest proposal with Washington. But the source suggested progress had been difficult.

The sides "keep changing their goalposts", the Pakistani source said, adding: "We don't have much time."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran's views had been "conveyed to the American side through Pakistan" but gave no details. Washington did not immediately comment.

The Iranian proposal, as described by the senior Iranian source, appeared similar in many respects to Iran's previous offer, which US President Donald Trump rejected last week as "garbage".

It would focus first on securing an end to the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz - a major oil supply route that Iran has effectively blockaded - and lifting maritime sanctions.

More contentious issues around Iran's nuclear programme and uranium enrichment would be deferred to later rounds of talks, the source said.