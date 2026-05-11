Rising use of unapproved peptides prompts health warnings in Australia and beyond

SYDNEY: For Karla Commens, getting hold of peptides did not require a prescription or a visit to a clinic.

Days after a simple online search, she was collecting a parcel from her mailbox. Inside were unapproved peptides that she now keeps in her fridge.

The demand for these bioactive molecules is booming worldwide, fuelled by social media trends promoting them for wellness, anti-ageing and muscle growth.

From Australia to the United States, the United Kingdom and parts of Asia, including Singapore, unregulated products are spreading rapidly online– often faster than authorities can control them.

Commens, who lives in Sydney, is one of a growing number of consumers turning to the “grey market” to get her fix.

"Four years ago, at minimum you would pay about A$250 (US$180) or up to A$300. Nowadays, you jump online and there's so many other options to buy peptides and you can find them for A$60,” she told CNA.

The current price is a fraction of what peptides cost when she first started using them in 2021, when they were largely confined to niche fitness and anti-ageing circles.

"I think at the core of it, the reason why I've tried peptides is because I want to be my healthiest self,” Commens added.

Another consumer, who asked to remain anonymous, told CNA he had purchased a batch of peptides through an unverified website without a prescription.

While they were marketed for weight loss and anti-ageing, there was no reliable way to confirm their contents, ingredients or safety.