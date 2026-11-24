The late Pope Francis saw the devil three times and once saw the “gates of hell”, he revealed in his personal diary, excerpts of which were published Tuesday (Nov 24) in a new book.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis, by Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, includes passages taken from a journal the former Jorge Bergoglio kept between 1992 and 2024, a document that reveals his worries, regrets and self-critiques - as well as his enormous humanity and faith.

Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said he was asked by Francis to help make known to the world the musings inside the black plastic journal.

Upon Francis’ death last year, Fernandez expressed concern to his successor, Leo XIV, that the book would be “left forgotten in some storage”. He was allowed to publish passages, noting that “the spiritual concerns present in his (Francis’) heart are very clear and can do us good”.

In one of the most intriguing revelations, Francis writes that while archbishop of Buenos Aires, he saw the devil three different times including “from the car while I was going home, and in the choir during the mass”, and once in Rome following a visit to Chile.

“I discovered that the demon was prowling brazenly, hovering cunningly,” wrote Francis in his journal on Jan 24, 2021, according to an advance copy of the French language version of the book published by Albin Michel and viewed by Agence France-Presse.