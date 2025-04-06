Pope Francis greets crowds at Vatican in first appearance since leaving hospital

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital two weeks ago after treatment for double pneumonia, entering St Peter's Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair on Sunday (Apr 6) to greet crowds.

Francis, 88, had been out of public view since Mar 23, when he had given a short greeting before leaving Rome's Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of treatment in the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

The pope, in a previously unannounced move, came out to the square shortly before noon at the end of the celebration of a Mass for the Catholic Church's Jubilee year.

Coming in front of the main altar for the service in bright sunshine, Francis waved to the crowds, before speaking briefly.

"Happy Sunday to everyone," the pope said, speaking in a frail voice while receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose. "Thank you so much."

The pope smiled broadly as he greeted crowds. His voice, though weak, sounded stronger than it had during the Mar 23 appearance, when he struggled to speak.