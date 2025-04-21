Pope Francis: Life in pictures

CHURCH FOR THE POOR

Pope Francis renounced the spacious papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace and never moved out of the Vatican guest house where he and the other cardinals who entered the conclave of 2013 were billeted in simple rooms.

From the start, Francis sent clear signals to priests and bishops about the type of Church he wanted.

He said there was no room for "careerists or social climbers" among the clergy, told cardinals they should not live "like princes," and said the Church should not "dissect theology" in lush salons while there were poor people around the corner.

"If investments in banks fall, it is a tragedy and people say 'what are we going to do?' but if people die of hunger, have nothing to eat or suffer from poor health, that's nothing. This is our crisis today. A Church that is poor and for the poor has to fight this mentality," he said early in his papacy.